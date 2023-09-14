William K. Thacker (87), of Dawsonville, GA, passed away on Sept. 4, 2023. William, fondly known as Bill, was born to Chester and Marguerite May Gibson Thacker, on August 8, 1936, in Swift Community, Hardin County, Tennessee. After he graduated from the UNA, he married Josephine Day in September of 1958. They taught school in Savannah, Tennessee, before he joined the United State Army where he served 25 years and retired as a Major. He then went to work for Florida Power for 21 years and retired from there. He and his wife Jo moved to Manchester, Tennessee, and lived there for 19 years until deciding to move closer to their daughter, Cindi, in Dawsonville, GA, where he lived for 7 years. Bill is survived by his wife, Jo, and his daughter, Cindi, son Ralph (Janet) and grandson Trace. He is also survived by his niece Judy VanDyke (Rich), nephew Steve Heady, and three great nephews Dale Mullins (Shauna), Jim VanDyke (Courtney), and JJ VanDyke (Alisa) and two great great nephews and one great great niece. Bill was predeceased by his parents Chester and Marguerite, sisters Mary Emma, Kathy, and brothers Frank and Ralph and his son, Kevin. Bill was a kind man and gentle-hearted man loved by many and will be deeply missed. He served in many different churches as a teacher and deacon/elder. His strong faith was obvious to all. Bill’s family hosted a visitation at Bearden Funeral Home in Dawsonville, Georgia on Sept. 8, 2023, from the hours of 3-5 p.m. His interment was on Sept. 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Savannah Cemetery located in Savannah, Tennessee. In leu of flowers donations can be made to either Bible Literature Missionary Foundations located at 2101 US0231 Shelbyville, TN 37160 or AccentCare Inpatient Hospice Center-North Georgia located at 8013 Majors Road, Cumming, GA 30041. Condolences may be expressed at www.beardenfuneralhome.com.