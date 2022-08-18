On Aug. 19, Coffee County Football will return to Carden-Jarrell Field hosting Franklin County. This will be the 100th year of football here in Coffee County.
Last season, the Red Raiders traveled to Franklin County to battle the Rebels. The 2021 game featured returner Konor Heaton with 30 carries, 123 rush yards, and a touchdown. The final score in 2021 left Coffee County beating Franklin County 21-14.
Additionally in 2021, the Red Raiders made big strides with a young team. Head Coach Doug Greene said, “We definitely want to build off last year. Last year we got 5 wins and we earned our way to the playoffs, so we want to take the next step.”
Greene has been preparing his players all preseason. Greene said, “I always tell the kids that the biggest game of the year is the next one. Honestly I have not looked ahead right now. We are focused on Franklin County right now because that is the task at hand.”
Coffee County has been practicing and working with its new players to get ready. In a July 25 interview. Greene said, “We lifted weights in the offseason. We had a really good offseason. We spent June working on our passing game. We’ve added some new angles for our passing game. We’ve got two new quarterbacks with Cole and Nate, so we’ve kind of changed up what we do to fit their strengths.”
“I think we’ve done pretty good in about 6 different 7 on 7s and feel really good about how we’ve come along in those. Now we’re kind of into the next phase of blocking and tackling. I feel like we’re in really good shape, so we’ve just got to block and tackle and stay healthy,” finished Greene.
Besides practice and 7 on 7s, the Red Raiders squad has played in several scrimmages to prepare for the coming season. CCCHS hosted a scrimmage against Marshall County on Aug. 5.
After the scrimmage, football player Claudio Vik said, “It was overall a good game. It was close the whole way through, just a few big plays gave them the advantage.”
But something truly exciting for Red Raider Football is that this will be the 100th year of football for Coffee County. Head Coach Doug Greene said, “We will have several 100 years of Football activities. I’m really looking forward to the activities we have planned for the Shelbyville and Spring Hill games.
Coffee County will take the field for the 100th year of football on Aug. 19 at Carden-Jarrell Field. The following week– Aug. 26– the Raiders will travel to face off with county rival Tullahoma for the annual Coffee Pot Game.