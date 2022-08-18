1A SPORTS football preview.jpg

On Aug. 19, Coffee County Football will return to Carden-Jarrell Field hosting Franklin County. This will be the 100th year of football here in Coffee County. 

Last season, the Red Raiders traveled to Franklin County to battle the Rebels. The 2021 game featured returner Konor Heaton with 30 carries, 123 rush yards, and a touchdown. The final score in 2021 left Coffee County beating Franklin County 21-14.