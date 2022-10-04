 
For the seventh consecutive year, Ascend Federal Credit Union has been recognized by American Banker as one of the top 50 best credit unions to work for in the United States. Ascend is the only Tennessee credit union listed seven times since the survey and awards program’s inception in 2014, and one of only two Tennessee credit unions that made the list of organizations honored this year. (The list was formerly produced by Credit Union Journal, which is now part of American Banker.)