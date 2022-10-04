For the seventh consecutive year,Ascend Federal Credit Unionhas been recognized by American Banker as one of the top 50 best credit unions to work for in the United States. Ascend is the only Tennessee credit union listed seven times since the survey and awards program’s inception in 2014, and one of only two Tennessee credit unions that made the list of organizations honored this year.(The list was formerly produced by Credit Union Journal, which is now part of American Banker.)
This year, Ascend was specifically recognized for its support of a strong company culture and competitive benefits, including the credit union’s contribution of $1,000 for individual coverage and $2,000 for family coverage toward a health savings account for employees participating in the high-deductible employee insurance plans. Judges also mentioned a fun work environment, as team members celebrated National Ice Cream Day with an ice cream truck for employees at corporate headquarters.
“We are proud to once again be recognized as a financial institution that values its employees and makes them feel appreciated,” said Peggy Stubblefield, Ascend’s chief human resources officer. “Being named to this prestigious list of credit unions requires positive feedback in surveys from employees, and we’re delighted that they agree Ascend is a great place to work. We will continue our efforts to be the most loved financial institution in our market, both by our employees and communities in Middle Tennessee.”
Ascend’s benefits include tuition assistance, opportunities to support local fundraising efforts and 10 paid holidays. Additionally, Ascend pays for 100% of health coverage for employees, and 90% of employees are currently enrolled in the plan. The organization also offers 401(k) contributions that match 100% of an employee's contribution by the fifth year of participation, up to 10% of the employee’s annual salary.
The Best Credit Unions to Work For process includes submitting an in-depth employer benefits and policies questionnaire that details organizational policies, practices and demographics. Employees then provide feedback through an employee engagement and satisfaction survey, which consists of more than 75 statements to respond to, as well as demographic and open-ended questions. To qualify for the Best Credit Unions to Work For, companies must have a minimum of 15 employees and have been in business for at least one year.
With more than 250,000 members and more than $3.7 billion in assets, Ascend Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee and one of the largest federally chartered credit unions in the United States. Based in Tullahoma, Tenn., the member-owned financial institution offers banking, loan, retirement and investment services from its 27 branches, more than 55,000 free ATMs worldwide, online banking portal and mobile app. The credit union’s mission is to serve by offering financial literacy education and giving back to its community in a variety of ways — including being the naming rights sponsor of Ascend Amphitheater, downtown Nashville’s premier open-air live music venue at Metro Riverfront Park. Ascend is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. For more information, visitascend.org.