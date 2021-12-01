THOMAS
Mr. Larry Delane Thomas Sr., (April 19, 1942 – Nov. 8, 2021) age 79, of Manchester, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville surrounded by his family. Mr. Thomas was born in Hillsboro, to his late parents Leon Richard Thomas and Villies Vodreen Layne Thomas. He was a member of Forest Mill Baptist Church and served in the Army. He began his career in car sales at David Gold Chevrolet in Manchester in the late 1960’s. After the passing of David Gold he worked at Al White Motors for Mr. Al White and family, where he retired. Mr. Thomas came out of retirement in 2000 and started his own business, Larry Thomas Transportation in Manchester. He was a hard worker and enjoyed chatting with friends, family, and customers who often stopped by the car lot to see him. He had a generous heart and often gave to others who needed help and direction in their life. He enjoyed being on his tractor and most importantly being present for his children and grandchildren in the activities they loved. Mr. Thomas loved spending time with his family making memories. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Richard Jimmy (Eva) Thomas and George Ellis (Helen) Thomas. Mr. Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Joanna Thomas; son, Delane (Rebecca) Thomas Jr.; daughter, Michelle (Tod) Thomas-Vandenbossche; brother, Johnny Keith Thomas (and special friend, Charlotte Morris); grandchildren, Kelsey Vandenbossche, Kirby Vandenbossche, and Cody Hagan. Visitation with the family was held Saturday, Nov. 13, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted on Sunday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. John Daniel officiating. Burial will follow in Fredonia Cemetery in Manchester.