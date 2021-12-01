Mary Jane Corzine Thomas, 91, of Chattanooga passed away Nov. 23, 2021 in a local health care center. A longtime resident of Manchester, TN., Mrs. Thomas was a retired Home Economist with the University of Tennessee. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Manchester. She held memberships with various quilting and sewing clubs for many years and was an avid cook. She was preceded in death by her parents, Truman and Mary Margaretta Corzine; and brother, Henry Corzine. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Roland Earl Thomas; son, Norman (Ellen) Thomas; daughter, Rhonda Thomas, all of Chattanooga; two grandchildren, Ross Thomas, Cleveland, and Holly (Coleman) Cassidy, Murfreesboro; two great-grandchildren, Ellie and Anna Cassidy; sister, Emmy Kennedy, Metropolis, IL; nieces, Sarah and Katie Kennedy. A family burial will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family would like to thank Dr. Brooke Daniel, Marcie Beasley, and all the staff at Tennessee Oncology for their loving care of Jane during her illness. You may send condolences to the family at www.heritagechattanooga.com. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution in honor of Jane to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123
