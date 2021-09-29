Edna “Ruth” Thomas, age 83, of Tullahoma, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, following a long- term illness. Born Aug. 7, 1938, to the late J.M. and Mary Waldrop, “Ruth” devoted her life to being a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. She was an avid community service provider, being a seventy-year member of Farrar Hill Baptist Church of the Noah’s Fork Community and 20-year member of the Noah Home Demonstration Club of Manchester. In her spare time, she enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren, which were each her pride and joy; working on her family farm, taking care of her many gardens, tomatoes, flowers, goats, and cats; and listening to gospel music, especially Jimmy Swaggart, Dottie Rambo, or Vestal Goodman. She also was an excellent seamstress, who enjoyed making dresses for her loved ones on special occasions, such as for weddings or proms. “Ruth” was a soft spoken, loving, caring, kind, patient gift from God, whom will be missed dearly by her loving family and friends. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of forty-nine years, Gilbert Scott Thomas; one daughter, Rhonda Gail Thomas; one brother, Charles Waldrop and one sister, Catherine Escue. Survivors include one daughter, Regina (Steve) Nobles; one brother, Billy Wayne Waldrop; four grandchildren, Shannon (Ray) Holland, Jereome (Jennifer) Banks, Alex (Jennifer) Arnold and Jason Banks; nine great-grandchildren, Noah, Eli, Caleb, Kindra, Morgan, Landon, Jordan, Nicholas, Analesa, Luke and Elizabeth; and two great great-grandchildren, Jackson and Jasper. Visitation was held at Coffee County Funeral Chapel on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. in the chapel, with Chaplain Jeff Collette officiating. Interment immediately followed at Farrar Hill- Noah’s Fork Baptist Church Cemetery in Manchester, Tennessee. You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.
