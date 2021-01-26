Mrs. Shirley Faye Townsend, age 82, of Manchester, passed from this life on Jan. 24, 2021 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester. She was born Aug. 23, 1938 in Albertville, Ala. to her late parents J.B. and Katie (Baugh) Moore. She attended elementary school in Kilpatrick, Ala. and always cherished her childhood there. She and her family moved to Manchester, in 1949 where her father assisted in the construction of Arnold Engineering Development Center (AEDC). Here she graduated from Manchester Central High School in the class of 1956 and married the late Gordon Townsend in 1957. She was a homemaker while raising her five children, but later did house cleaning and care for the elderly. She loved to spend time with her family and friends and made a priority of reading the bible, praying, and attending church. Shirley is survived by sons Jeff (Tammy) Townsend, Brad (Amanda) Townsend, Darrell (Renee) Townsend, Jarrell (Leigh Ann) Townsend, and one sister (Peggy Brandon). She is also survived by 10 grandchildren; Nikki (Will) Jacques, Nathan (Emily) Townsend, Josh (Chelsea) Cundiff, D.J. Townsend, Whitney Townsend, Katie (Will) Duke, Kristen Townsend, Jordan Townsend, Jacob Townsend, and Breanna Townsend, and six great-grandchildren. Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Gordon; daughter, Priscilla Wilder; brothers Doyle and Kenneth Moore; and sister Lillian Bailey. Graveside services were held on Tuesday, Jan. 26, , at 11 a.m. at Asbury Cemetery in Manchester. Burial immediately followed.
Central Funeral Home