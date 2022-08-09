Funeral services for Mr. Fred Norman Trail, age 90, of Manchester, will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with brother Mike Dugan officiating. Burial to follow in Ivy Bluff Cemetery. The family received friends from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the funeral home. Mr. Trail passed from this life on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Fred was born in Gnat Hill on Nov. 6, 1931, the son of the late Herman and Pearl Trail. He was a member of the Ivy Bluff Community Church. Mr. Trail was a machinist by trade and owned Trail’s Grocery for many years. He enjoyed raising his farm animals, gardening, fishing, and most importantly spending time with his grandchildren. Fred never met a stranger and was a practical joker with a generous heart of gold, never hesitating to help people out. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and will be missed by all. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret Jane Trail; four brothers, Russell Trail, Herschel Trail, Virgil “Buck” Trail, and Kenneth Trail; four sisters, Edna Davis, Hazel Davis, Ruth Sain, and Alaneta “Alta” Crosslin. He is survived by two sons, Bobby Trail (Monica) and Mark Trail (Mary Ann); three daughters, Debbie Brock (Jimmy), Kim Bowen (Larry), and Ruthie Grubbs (Shannon); one brother, Howard Trail; one sister, Mary Lee Messick; 13 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; special friend, Joe Don Hale; and a host of extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ivy Bluff Community Church.