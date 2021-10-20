Susan Denise Trail born Sept. 19, 1952, passed away Sept. 7, 2021 due to complications with COVID. She was preceded in death by her parents Claudie Trail and Ona Meega Trail Duncan, siblings Raymond Trail, William (Billy) Trail, and Barbara Trail Hodge. Susan is survived by one son Raymond Farless, and one grandson, Blake Farless, in addition sisters Claudia Harmon, Linda (Johnny) Brown, Robbie (Robert) Tate, Patricia Utley, Terry Cook, Diana Wilson, and brother David Trail, in addition to numerous nieces and nephews. Susan was a special, beautiful soul who loved her family, especially her son Raymond and grandson Blake. Anyone who knew her could see what a kind and loving person she was, and knew how much she loved nature, loved writing, and how much she always enjoyed dancing with the Tennessee Rhythm Cloggers and Bank of Commerce Cloggers. Susan’s request was to have no memorial service, but to remember her as she was, full of love and compassion.
<<<Woodbury Funeral Home>>>