Sandra Lee Tuck, age 79, of Hillsboro, passed away following a long-term illness, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Born in Decherd, on Dec. 10, 1942, to the late Alford and Margaret Hill, Sandra devoted her life to being a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a 65 year member of Shady Grove Church of Nazarene, of the Gum Creek Community of Decherd, and she never missed a Sunday Service. Sandra made the most of every day. She loved hugs, shopping, especially for jewelry and shoes, spending time with her family and friends and collecting crystals and miniature perfumes. Sandra’s strong will and quirky personality will surely be missed by her loving family and friends. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by two sons, Eric Tuck and Stacy Tuck and one sister, Ellen Fletcher. Survivors include her husband of sixty two years, Jesse Tuck; one son, Timothy “Tim” (Donna) Tuck; one brother, Gordon “Bud” (Kay) Hill; five sisters, Marie Morris, Deborah “Deb” (Harold) Brown, Joan Reed, Star Morris and April (Spencer) Durham; five grandchildren, Nicole (Brandon) Polson, Jessica (Karl) Steuer, Bridgette Tuck and Jonathan Tuck; seven great grandchildren, Layla, Erica, Aiden, Emory, Stacy, Calvin and Timothy Kyle “T.T.” and special friend, Giles Dunn. Visitation was held at Manchester Funeral Home on Tuesday, Feb. 22, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Services was held, at the funeral home, on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 12 p.m., with Pastor Eli McCormack and Brother Tim Bender officiating. Interment followed at Hillsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Hillsboro, Tennessee.
<<<Manchester Funeral Home>>>