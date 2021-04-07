Read the results following the meeting at Manchestertimes.com.
The April 6 meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen will include a public hearing and most likely a resolution to approve an agreement with New Era Farms, LLC, to annex the Bonnaroo Property for its first reading.
The meeting agenda includes resolutions to approve the plans of service for certain tracks of The Farm as its more commonly known.
Resolutions also call for annexation by written consent to annex 530. 57 acres, 32.35 acres, 30.6 acres, 22.28 and 2.6 acres, all located from New Bushy Branch Road to Campground Road.
The board met in a special called work session Monday to interview applicants for the Director of Parks and Recreation position.
The results of the Tuesday night meeting will be posted at Manchestertimes.com following the meeting.