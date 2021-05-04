Ms. Johnnie L. Turner, age 68, of Manchester, passed from this life on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Manchester. Ms. Turner was born in Manchester, to her late parents JB Turner and Eva Nell Farrar Turner. She was a comptroller in accounting and was a member of a few organizations including the Daughters of the American Revolution. Ms. Turner is survived by a brother, Keith (Lisa) Turner and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Family received friends on Saturday, May 1, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 11:00am with Father Klasek officiating. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery in Morrison.
