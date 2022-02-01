Mrs. Evelyn Gilmer Turner, age 79, of Estill Springs, passed from this life on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Winchester. Mrs. Turner was born Feb. 12, 1942 in Franklin County, to her late parents Reuben Finney and Dimple Weddington Finney. She owned Evelyn’s Office Supply in Manchester, and loved her customers, giving hugs to everyone who came through her door and was a loving person to everyone. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Jimmy Gilmer and Junior Turner; daughters, Deborah Kaye Medley, Cynthia Lynn Towry (Donnie); brothers, Gordon, Glen and John Finney; sisters, Cathleen Judge, Margie Weaver, and Elizabeth Bratten. Mrs. Turner is survived by grandson, Benjamin Easterly; great grandchildren, Sarah and Benjamin Easterly; son-in-law, Danny Medley; brothers, Fred (Geneva) Finney and J.W. (Wanda) Finney; sisters, Ruby Jo Worley and Glenda (Hubert) Perry; sister-in-laws, Joyce Gilmer Teal and Susie Weaver. Visitation with the family was Sunday, Jan. 30, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Finney officiating. Burial will follow in New Brick Church of Christ Cemetery in Estill Springs.
<<<Central Funeral Home>>>