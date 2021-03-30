Joel Edward Turner, age 63, a Huntland, Tenn. resident and Knox County, native, was born Dec. 30, 1957 and died March 12, 2021 at Vanderbilt Medical Center following an extended illness. He was a landscaper, a member of the Non-denominational faith, and the son of the late Everett Eugene and Ina Sue Littleton Turner. Mr. Turner is survived by wife, Kimberley Turner of Huntland; children, Amy (Matthew) Renner of Belvidere, Tenn., Adam Turner of Manchester, and Lauren Turner of North Carolina; stepchildren, Derick Lewis of Huntland, and Kristopher Lewis of Rhode Island; grandchildren, Lathan Matlock, Destiny Matlock, Ava Renner, Gavin Bales-Turner and Rylan Turner; brothers, John (Robi) Turner of Manchester, Nathan Turner and Abigail Turner both of Franklin; and nieces and nephews, Casey Stolinsky, Megan Cole, Margaret Eason, and Everett Eason. A graveside service and inurnment will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 1 at Bascom Cemetery in Warren County. No visitation will be held at High’s. Family and friends are to meet at cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.highfuneralhome.com
