The unprovoked attack on Ukraine by Russia has united both Liberal Democrats and Conservative Republican against a common enemy.
It's sad that it took an event such to unite Americans against a common enemy. Or so I thought.
The liberal Democrats late night network TV host Meyers, Kimmel along with MSNBC and CNN are still directing all their lame attempts at humor by slamming Donald Trump!
The man is long gone from office but our Democrat friends cannot stop beating a dead horse since they cannot attack the Democrat party and the miserable failures in the last year. Its getting sad.
It seems the Democrats are constantly creating diversions ( Dragging out Covid for political gain)) to advance their takeover of America and numb Americans to their inept policies.
Vice President Harris is a shining example of total ineptitude along with senile Joe Biden. Who elected these clowns?
The Mid Term elections will be a blood bath for Democrats.
Richard Cox
Manchester