United Way of Coffee and Moore Counties is now accepting applications for the next allocation cycle.
All nonprofits that serve Coffee, Moore, or Warren County citizens are eligible to apply for funds. Applications are due May 1, 2023.
Updated: April 5, 2023 @ 6:28 pm
Director Ashley Abraham said that the Highway 55 chapter only allocates funds to nonprofits in the three counties it serves.
“All the funds we raise stays here and serves those nonprofits and projects in our community,” Abraham said.
“We want to make sure we’re giving back to our community and strengthening our community. United Way as a whole does this and allocates funds to missions in each area they serve,” she said.
“That’s what we’re all about is giving back to our community. We do that through serving our nonprofits.”
She said the organization raises funds from a variety of individuals and businesses, pooling donated resources to make significant grants to nonprofit agencies in Coffee, Moore, and Warren Counties.
“Our local chapter will distribute $50,000 to our 20 previous partner nonprofits. Abraham states, “Our goal is to raise more funds, that way we can allocate more every year to the community,” Abraham said.
Contact Ashley Abraham at 931-455-5678 or email Director@highway55unitedway.org to receive an application.
Nonprofits submit applications, which the allocation committee reviews every year. Through this process, they identify how organizations in our community can work together to provide the most effective and efficient services. It allocates funds to incentivize collaboration and support effective services.
