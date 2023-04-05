United Way accepts grants, calls for donations

Pictured are Jack, Giuliana and Joey Abraham.

Photo provided

 Photo provided

United Way of Coffee and Moore Counties is now accepting applications for the next allocation cycle.

All nonprofits that serve Coffee, Moore, or Warren County citizens are eligible to apply for funds. Applications are due May 1, 2023.

