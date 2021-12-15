Robert (Bobby) Donald Van Noy, Sr., the last son standing of Mrs. Nellie Mae Hickerson and Mr. Roy Herman Van Noy, joined his eight siblings, Hershell, Herman, Esther, Melvin, Forrestine, Crawford, Wayne and Delores on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. This sudden and quiet transition rocked the foundation of Bobby’s family left behind, but we are confident his family awaiting his arrival had a special family reunion. His mother has welcomed her last “little piece of gold.” Bobby was born in Manchester, on Jan. 9, 1938. He graduated from Davidson Academy in Tullahoma, Tennessee where he was an avid sportsman. As an athlete, he was strong, dedicated and committed. Bobby’s personality and friendly disposition always connected him with his family and his community. He loved his family and friends, and he entertained his circle with lots of stories of building huts, swimming in the Little Duck River, playing in the corn fields and his other escapades in school. Robert, Bobby, Dad, Big Bobby, Bob, Bubba, Mr. Bob, Uncle Bobby, Uncle Bob, Bob A Loo, Big Red or whatever you prefer to call him, he will truly be missed by many, but we take comfort in knowing that he has joined so many that he missed so deeply. As Bobby joins his family everyday can be the 4th of August.We will still celebrate the 4th of August in his memory. It will be different, it will be difficult, but it will be done. To cherish his memories is his wife of 19 years, Ann M. Hunter Van Noy, his children Robert Jr., Annette (Walter Mark McClanahan) and Sharon (Mark A. Frisby), his Grandchildren, Mark Jr., Maya, Latisha, Errol, Sheena, Brittany, Cameron, Aiden, Caleb, and Tyron, Great-Grandchildren, Tristan and Cairo, Bobby’s 93 year-old Aunt, Lorene McReynolds, Sisters-in-Law, Patricia Hunter and Edna Cooper, Brothers-in-Law, Charles Cooley and John Hunter, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends, Bobby’s Lifelong Friend, Zeda Norman Brantley. A memorial service was held on Friday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. in the Manchester Funeral Home Chapel. Deacon Mark A. Frisby, Sr. delivered the eulogy.
