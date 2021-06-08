Mr. Wilburn Ray Walker, age 81 of Manchester, was born on Nov. 2, 1939, in Lynchburg. He was a member of the Estill Springs Church of Christ and attended the Highland Hills Church of Christ in Tullahoma. Mr. Ray served his country in the Tenn. National Guard. He enjoyed bird watching, woodworking, fishing, and being out in nature, but his greatest pastime was reading, especially his Bible. Mr. Ray is preceded in death by his first wife, Gail Leigh Todd Walker, and recently, his son, Carl Walker. He is survived by his wife, Elsie Taylor Walker, stepson, Terry Hopkins and his wife, Lona; stepdaughter, Denise Wooten and Colt Hall; daughter-in-law, Maria Moore Walker; grandchildren, Leah, Jessica, and Chris Hopkins, Brent Vaughn and his wife, Tara, and Bradley and Brandon Wooten; great grandchildren, Alli and Sadie Vaughn, and Journey Hopkins; brother, Franklin Walker and his wife, Marie; sister, Nancy Lemons and her husband, Jack; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. A memorial service and a celebration of Mr. Ray’s life will be held at the Highland Hill Church of Christ at a later date.
