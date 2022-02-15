McMinnville resident and Warren County, native James Morris Walker, age 79, was born Sept. 17, 1942 and died Feb. 6, 2022 at his residence in McMinnville following a brief illness. A retired car dealer and a member of Mt. Leo Church of Christ, he was the son of the late James Thomas and Linnie Belle Kirby Walker. He was married to Dot L. Myers of McMinnville, TN on September 18, 1964. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Billie Jo Gaskins. In addition to his wife, Mr. Walker is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Shayna and George Heins of Knoxville, and Sandie and Greg Jones of Decatur, Ga.; four grandchildren, Harrison and Allie Heins and Catherine and Chandler Jones; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Jewell Walker of McMinnville, and several nieces and nephews also survive. Graveside service and interment was held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9 at Mt. View Cemetery in McMinnville. Visitation was held Wednesday from noon until the time of service at the cemetery. No service or visitation will be held at High’s. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Mt. Leo Church of Christ or American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.highfuneralhome.com.
