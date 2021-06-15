Mr. Michael Ray Walker, age 71, of Manchester, passed from this life on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Murfreesboro. Mr. Walker was born in Norfolk, Va., to his late parents Warren G. Walker and Lora Katherine Williams Walker. He served in the United States Army and was a truck driver until his retirement. Mr. Walker loved watching NASCAR, old antique cars, and love watching old Westerns, John Wayne being his favorite. He was also of the Baptist faith. Mr. Walker is survived by his wife of 39 years, Carolyn Spears Walker; sons, Matthew (Natasha) Walker; daughters, Misty Mathers, Renee (Chad) King, Marilyn (Randy) Williams; brothers, HG (Kathy) Walker and Bobby (Jo Ellen) Walker; sister, Pat (Bob) Follis; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Walker, Owen Walker, Andrew Williams, Emily Williams, Ashley (Jeremy) West, Suede (Niki) King, James (Skylar) Hollister, Paige Hollister, Kyle Lusk, and Zane Lusk; great grandchildren, Isaac West, Madelyn West, Sage Hollister, Judah Hollister, Shia Hollister, and Lora Lusk. Family received friends on Sunday, June 13, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted on Monday, June 14, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial followed at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with military honors.
