Mary A. Wallace, age 91, passed away April 16, 2022. She was a native of Rutherford County and a resident of Carthage. Mary retired from Chromalox. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Jim Ellis Green and Beulah Cawthorne Green; husband, Elmer Dean Wallace; son, Jerry Banks; brothers, Clarence Green, Goodloe Green; and sisters, Rosalee Reed and Mattie Mae Espy. She is survived by her sons, Mack (Carole) Banks, John (Lori) Edward Banks, Jack (Brenda) Banks; and daughter, Judy (Jerry) Pugh; and brother, Medford (Diane) Green; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation was 4-7 p.m., Thursday, April 21, and noon – 1 p.m., Friday, April 22 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Chapel service was 1 p.m., April 22 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial followed in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home
Murfreesboro