Funeral services for Ms. Dorothy Gene Waterman, age 89 of Manchester, were be conducted on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be held on Monday, Sept. 13 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Ms. Dorothy passed away at her home on Sept. 9, 2021 after an extended illness. The family requests that masks be worn within the funeral home. Dorothy Gene, daughter to the late Carlton and Alma Smith Rust, was born on Dec. 15, 1931, in Manchester, Tennessee. Gene was a member of the Manchester First Baptist Church and a local member of the VFW Women’s Club. After high school, Ms. Dorothy graduated from St. Thomas Hospital for Nursing. After high school, Gene attended and graduated as a Registered Nurse from St. Thomas Hospital School of Nursing. Later, she became the Director of Nurses at the Coffee County General Hospital. Gene, later in life, attended and graduated as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist from Madison Anesthesia School in Nashville. Gene worked as an Obstetric Anesthetist within Baptist Hospital in Nashville, until retirement. In addition to her parents, Gene is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Waterman; brothers, Farris, Willie Carl, Donald, and Wayne Rust; and sisters, Barbara Bowden, and Judy Rust. Gene is survived by daughters, Brenda Stacy (Riley), and Sherry Parham (Donnie); step children, Sam Waterman, and Roxanne Eggleston (Patrick); grandchildren, Ashley Benson (Brian), Jamie Jernigan (Andrew), Seth Parham (Cassie), Nick Parham, Dane Parham (Jessica); great grandchildren, Aleigha Stacy, Alivia Jernigan, Julian Jernigan, Jaxon Benson, Paisley Parham, Miley Parham, Brantley Parham, Nevaeh Parham, Joey Parham, Sissy Parham, Milania and Aria Parham; special niece, Tamala Sadler (Byron) with great nephews, Garrett and Grant; special nephew, Shane Rust and a numerous host of friends.
