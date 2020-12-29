A celebration of life for Mr. LD Waterson, 83, will be conducted at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 30 at St. Marks Catholic Church. Mr. Waterson passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26 at Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Jane, a son, Larry Waterson of Ormond Beach, Fla., daughter Linda (Mike) Waugh of Fort Wayne, Ind. Brothers Stanley (Bertha) Waterson, Kenneth (Carole) Waterson, sister Wanda Luneack, all of Manchester, Two granddaughters Michelle (John) and Jennifer, one great-grandson Brandley, two great-granddaughters, Isabella and Jazmine.