LD Waterson, 83, of Manchester, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26 at Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville. He was born Feb. 13, 1937 at home to the late Stanley and Ruby (Shelton) Waterson of Manchester. LD was a member of St. Mark Catholic Community and also a crane operator for 22 years at AEDC. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Jane, a son, Larry Waterson of Ormond Beach, Fla., daughter Linda (Mike) Waugh of Fort Wayne, Ind. Brothers Stanley (Bertha) Waterson, Kenneth (Carole) Waterson, sister Wanda Luneack, all of Manchester, Two granddaughters Michelle (John) and Jennifer, one great-grandson Brandley, two great-granddaughters, Isabella and Jazmine. A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m., Dec. 30 at St. Mark Catholic Church.
Private Obituary