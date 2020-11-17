Mrs. Betty Dean Winton Watson, age 84, of Manchester, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, in Winchester. Mrs. Watson was born in Manchester, to her late parents Howard Winton and Vergie Tucker Winton. She worked for the State of Tennessee at the Tennessee Prep School up until her retirement. Mrs. Watson was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene here in Manchester. She loved watching birds (cardinals in particular), loved flowers, cross-stitching, travelling, and loved the beach. Mrs. Watson was a caregiver and was always happy being around her family. With her, family always came first. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Watson; son, Danny Watson; brother, Haskell Winton; and grandson, Jeremy Warren. Mrs. Watson is survived by daughter, Melody (Bobby) Warren; brother, Truman (Tina) Winton; sisters, Susie (David) Harmon, Joy Fay Trawick; grandchildren, Jennifer (Chris) Wright, and Joseph Warren; great grandchildren, Bethany, Haley, Cody, Keilee, Bailey, Ambree, Lawton, and Jeredan; great great grandchildren, Benton, Briar, and Tripp. Family received friends on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 5-8 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted on Friday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with David Kidder officiating. Burial followed at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
