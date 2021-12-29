Funeral services for Mrs. Susan Stone Webb, age 59 of Manchester, were conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27 at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. The family received friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26 at the funeral home. Mrs. Webb passed from this life on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville. Susan was born in Shreveport, LA on April 16, 1962, the daughter of the late Tom and Carolyn Stone. She was quick witted and loved making people laugh. Susan loved flowers, music, and the Titan’s, but her true love was for her animals. She was a devoted and loving wife, daughter, sister, and friend. Susan is preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Carolyn Stone. She is survived by her beloved husband of 33 years, Randy Webb; brother, Shane Stone; sister, Cynthia Thompson; step-mom, Annette Stone; a host of friends. You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.
