Ms. Lillian R. Weddington, age 78, went to be with her lord and savior on, Friday, May 21, 2021 at Unity Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Weddington, Bro. Chris Keele and Bro. Chuck Hawkins speaking. Burial followed at Fountain Grove Cemetery. The family received friends on Monday, May 24, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Lillian was born to the late Dennie R. and Sally Reed McCormick. She loved to sew, crafting, and watching “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.” Lillian loved her two dogs, Squirt and Elsa; they were her beloved companions. Her grandkids and great grandkids were her life, she loved them very much. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William (Bill) Weddington; two brothers, Thomas McCormick and Melvin McCormick; four sisters, Mary Lee Crumb, Gladys McCormick, Melvie McCormick, and Frances E. McCormick;three sons, Billy-Paul, Jerry, and Pat Weddington; daughter, Susan Curry; two daughters-in-law, Tammy Weddington and Ruth Speck Weddignton; granddaughter, Angela Eggleston and great-grandson, Aaron Weddington. She is survived by her two daughters, Regina (Dale)Keele and Sarah Elizabeth (Jacob) Eddins; son, Denny C. Weddington; two daughters-in-law, Joice Weddington and Roni Weddington; 14 grandchildren, Micky Weddington, Paula Conley, Greg (Tresanna) Weddington, Michael Weddington, Rusty Holt, Jennifer (Chris Johnson) Weddington, Ricky (Jennifer) Weddington, Amanda (Timothy) James, Patrick (Brenda) Keele, Brookelyn Wildes, Zach Wildes, Kyndra Ghea, Bethany Ghea, and Madison Ghea; 20 great-grandchildren, Alex, Lily, Ashton, Gavin, Sara, Jaycee, Little Peyton, Haylee, Ric, Peyton, Cooper, Kanon, River, Natalie, Breanna, Harper, Chris, Clayton, Jay and T.J.; three great-grandchildren; one brother, David (Judy) McCormick; two sisters, Kathryn Young and Betty Taylor; and a host of nieces and nephews.
