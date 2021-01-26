Funeral services for Mrs. Sara B. Wells, age 98 years, 8 months, and 17 days, of Manchester, was conducted on Friday, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m. in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in the Blanton’s Chapel cemetery. Visitation with the family was held on Thursday, Jan. 21, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Wells passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at Autumn Oaks Assisted Living in Manchester. Mrs. Wells was born on May 2, 1922, to the late Eugene C. and Minnie E. Buckley Keeling. She was a member of the Blanton’s Chapel Methodist Church. Mrs. Wells enjoyed sewing, quilting, baking, especially bread from an old German family recipe, and playing bingo with friends. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wells is preceded in death by her husband, Reuben H. Wells; grandsons, Jeremy, Scott, and Chad Wells; granddaughter, Sara Ann Wells; brothers, Lloyd and Wayne Keeling; sister, Evelyn Koch. She is survived by her children, Gary E. Wells and his wife, Carol, and Gail K. Duncan; grandchildren, Leslee Stewart and her husband, Justin, Abby Hartranft and her husband, David, Jason Duncan and his fiancé, Tara; great grandchildren, Gwendolyn J. Stewart, Carter D and Conner P. Hartranft; sister, Zalah Anderson; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in memory of Mrs. Wells to: St. Judes Children’s Hospital; or Avalon Hospice, 305 S. Jackson St. Ste. B, Tullahoma, TN 37388. Or a charity of your choice
