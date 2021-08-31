Mr. Ronald Marcus "Ronnie" West, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at TriStar Stone Crest Medical Center. Mr. West was born September 22, 1946 to the late Garland O. West & Alta Rogalle Taylor. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Penny West Lee. Ronnie enjoyed his work and had many different occupations throughout his life including farmer, mechanic, heavy equipment operator, with the most of his working years spent as a truck driver. His farming led to a hobby in tractor pulling and he was known far and wide as “Tractor Man” which he used as a CB handle. He later began training and riding horses both for show and pleasure. He was one of the founders of the National Spotted Saddle Horse Association, a breed registry that still exists today. In his most recent years, he has enjoyed traveling to many areas of the country in his camper. He was a friend to many. Ronnie was a proud Daddy and a loving Papa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a loving companion to Edna for many years and she enjoyed traveling and camping with him. Mr. West is survived by his fiance, Edna Givens; son, Mark West; daughters, Angela (David) Eldridge and Tracey (Glenn) Lannom; sister, Gail West (Donny) Arnold; grandchildren, Alexis Howland, Brianna (William) Stevens, Garrett (Bailey) Eldridge, Reagan Lannom, Jack Lannom, Maddyx West and Mason West; great grandchildren, Emma Howland, Grantlee Howland, Kohlsen Howland, Woodlen Howland, Hayden Stevens and Hanna Stevens. Visitation with the family was held Monday, Aug. 30, from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Central Funeral Home. Funeral service was held on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 2 p.m. at Central Funeral Home with burial to follow in Summitville Cemetery with Brother Foy Rigney officiating.
