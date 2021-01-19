Graveside services for Ms. Eva “Doris” Westbrooks, age 95, were conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Piedmont Memory Gardens in Piedmont, Ala. Ms. Westbrooks passed from this life on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Autumn Oaks. Doris was born in Spring Garden, Ala. on May 20, 1925, the daughter of the late HF and Rossie Stewart. Doris married the love of her life, Robert Westbrooks, in 1944. She was a loving and devoted mother, spending her days taking care of her family. In addition to her parents, Doris is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Westbrooks; brother, Sparks Stewart; two sisters, Bessie Reedy and Frances Ray; son-in-law, Joe Steele. She is survived by her son, Robert “Danny” Westbrooks Jr; daughters, Connie Steele and Cindy Williams (Scott); nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Doris’ name to Piedmont Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The family would like to thank Autumn Oaks for their extraordinary care, and their love and kindness over the last few years.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel