Manchester native Daniel McInturff has returned to accept an administrative position at Westwood Middle School.
“I’m from here originally, so it’s kind of a homecoming,” McInturff said.
McInturff has filled the position as assistant principal/athletic director, filling the role vacated by James Dobson who will serve as the next principal at the school.
McInturff grew up in Manchester, and is a 2001 graduate of Coffee County Central High School. He then attended the University of Tennessee before joining the Navy. Following his time in the service McInturff returned to UT and remained in the Knoxville area.
At UT, McInturff majored in political science and minored in history.
“Manchester is home,” he said. “All of our family is still around here. My parents are getting older.”
McInturff and his wife, Ashley, both taught at Norris Middle School for over a decade before she moved into school counseling and he returned to school for school administration.
After graduating, McInturff applied for the assistant principal position at Westwood and was hired.
“I’m really excited about this school year,” he said. “I hope to streamline where Mr. Dobson has been, continue his success and help the teachers and students to be the best they can be.”
“Without good teachers, you can’t have a good school,” McInturff added. “That’s the foundation. That’s what drew me into administration.”
McInturff said that in about his eighth or ninth year teaching he had a student teacher and saw that he could help teachers and not just students. Life got in the way, but he continued.
In addition to keeping the school running smoothly as assistant principal, McInturff will head the school’s athletics.
“I’ve always kept up with Westwood athletics,” McInturff said, noting he has family in the programs.
“I was always impressed with how they were playing, the outcomes, and I hope to continue that success.”
The McInturffs have two children, a six year old and a 10 year old, who will be attending Westwood Elementary School
Director of Schools Dr. Joey Vaughn confirmed that Dobson will continue in his role as principal of the Westwood Middle School. Dobson was named interim principal after former Westwood Principal Jim Stone stepped down last March. According to the Manchester Board of Education, Stone resigned as of June 30.
“We are incredibly excited about him leading that school,” Vaughn said.
“Mr. McInturff’s background in education is strong,” Vaughn added. “He and Mr. Dobson will be a tremendous team.”
Changes at the school also include Matt Mueller being named head football coach and Alethia Rawn named head volleyball coach.
