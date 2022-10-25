The reason that I find that interesting is that we are often asked questions surrounding the “cost” of the Conference Center. While the Conference Center does charge a fee for room rentals and other services provided by the MCCCC staff, these fees serve mainly to offset the cost of operating the facility and are not enough to operate our facility alone at the level of service that we currently provide. Unlike other similar venues that are operated by neighboring municipalities, we do not receive any direct allocation of the tax revenues we help to generate for the city back from the city in a way that can be reflected in our budget and audit(s), so year after year our operating costs must be represented as a “loss”. Of course, it’s very difficult to have a true accounting of our “loss” when a major part of the income we exist to help generate is not included anywhere in our balance sheet.
Because of this, I like to experiment to find ways to adequately explain the question of “why does the Conference Center cost money to run”, and the answer I have found the most reasonable and easiest to understand comes down to the following two points:
1.) the amount we cost to operate the center is less than the cost to maintain the facility and employ the people who work there, which by some eyes could be considered a “profit”, or at least demonstrate that the management of the MCCCC is at least taking in more money than we spend on those items.
2.) A major portion of the revenue we generate is not provided back to us in a manner that would cause it offset our total operating costs for the year.