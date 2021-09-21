Sarah Ann White, age 75 of Hillsboro, died at her home on Sunday morning, Sept. 12, 2021, surrounded by her immediate family. She was born Sarah Ann Woods on March 5, 1946, in Trion, Ga., daughter of the late Annie Jo Wood and the late William George Woods. She was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Willie Jean Creek (Bill White) and Raymond I. White, of Hillsboro. Ann graduated from Chattooga Central High School, Summerville, Ga, in 1964, then attended Shorter College, where she obtained a bachelor of science degree in medical laboratory technology in 1968. She worked as a laboratory technologist at Floyd Hospital, Redmond Park Hospital, and before retirement, Southeastern Pathology. She served the medical community for more than 30 years in Floyd County, Ga. Ann had a passion and love for crafting and giving. Despite suffering from the debilitating effects of Multiple Sclerosis, she continued to crochet for the decades since her initial diagnosis, using the craft as a therapy for her mind, hands, and a way of giving to others. She made countless afghans she has left to her daughter, grandchildren, and friends as baby blankets (and puppy blankets) throughout the years. Ann was an accomplished musician whose music brought comfort to others as she played hymns and gospel music on piano and organ for funerals as a young woman in Summerville, GA. She loved to bake cookies for her grandsons and, until she was no longer able, cook large meals for family gatherings. Ann is survived by her husband, Billy White, of Hillsboro, a daughter and son-in-law, Dana White (Lance), of Hillsboro; two grandsons, Will Davis, in Winchester; Ben Davis, of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; a sister, Brenda Hayes, of Manchester; two nieces, and a host of friends and relatives. The family received friends on Wednesday at the Manchester Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with services to immediately in the funeral home chapel. Interment followed in the Hillsboro Presbyterian Cemetery.
