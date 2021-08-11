On Aug. 8, 2021, Myrtle Viola White devoted wife and mother passed away at NHC Healthcare in Tullahoma at the age of 77. Viola was born to Freeman and Aileen Sherrill. She married Steve White and Lived in Dallas, Texas, and Indianapolis Indiana where they raised one son, Stevie White. They retired in Manchester. Viola loved her family and spent her life caring for others. She was an avid cat lover and rescued many over the years. Viola was preceded in death by her father, Freeman Sherrill; mother, Aileen (Turner) Sherrill; brother, Freeman Sherrill, Jr.; Sister, Bobbie (Jerry) Wilson; Husband, Steve White; and son Stevie White. She is survived by one sister, Marie (Jerry) Maxey of Tullahoma; one niece, Kelli (Dale) Garner; two nephews, Danny (Angie) Maxey and Brian Maxey; six great nieces and nephews; three great nieces. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compasses Hospice in memory of her name, 1805 N Jackson St Suite 11, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
