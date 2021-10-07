Shayna Lynn Whited, born April 4, 1992 in Edinburgh, In., passed this life Sept. 9, 2021 at the age of 29. She was from Manchester. She is preceded in death by her father Mark Whited, and grandparents Mr. And Mrs. Marshall Whited. Shayna is survived by her children Carlos Martinez, Emilliana Martinez, Elara Jordan Lowry, her step-children Nikolas Martinez, Kristian Martinez and Ashlyn Lowry. Her mother Loretta Frazier and many siblings along with her brother Mathew Whited (Sarah), Grant Frazier (Tasha), sisters Heather Musall (Jared) and Kenya Van Zandbergen (Nick) and nieces Lilly and Evelyn Whited. Also, special friends Darren Lowry, Ricky Martinez, Leslie Martinez (Demetiro), along with their families. Shayna had many friends and family members that loved and cared for her. Memorial services were held at Manchester Cumberland Presbyterian church, 838 McArthur St. on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 3 p.m.
Private Obituary