Mrs. Rebecca Lynn Whitmire, age 64 of Manchester, was born in Maryville, Tenn., on July 14, 1957, the daughter of the late Quinton and Inez Hill. She passed from this life on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at St. Thomas – Rutherford in Murfreesboro, TN. Rebecca was a wonderful wife who cared for her husband and family deeply. She loved all animals and was strongly into animal recues, especially horses and dogs. Rebecca also enjoyed gardening. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. In addition to her parents, Rebecca is also preceded in death by her four brothers, Dennis, Dale, Vernon, and Jess R. Hill. She is survived by her beloved husband of 24 years, Richard; two sons, Jason Norman and Christopher Norman; one granddaughter, Inola Norman. The family asks in memory of Rebecca to plant a flower, or donate to an animal rescue center of your choice. You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.
