WILLFORD
Funeral services for Mrs. Hazel Geneva Willford, age 84 of Morrison, were conducted on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in Ragsdale cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday from 11 AM until time of service, at the funeral home. Mrs. Hazel was born on June 2, 1937, to the late Raymond and Effie Pendergrass Callahan, in Arkansas. She married Robert Daniel Willford on May 8th, 1951. They were blessed with nine children Danny Willford (Cheryl) of LaPorte, Ind., the late Rosie (survived by Larry) of LaPorte, Pat (Rick) Bryant, LaPorte, Malinda (Duane) Kniola Holiday, Fla., Jackie (Joe) Briseno, Morrison, Tenn., Robin (Rich) Pletcher, LaPorte, Robert Willford (Sadie) of Orange Park, Fla., David Willford (Kim) of Inman, S.C., James Willford (Amber) of Eclectic, Ala. She was of the Church of God faith and was one of the founding members of the Church of God in New Buffalo, Mich., where she was a Sunday school teacher, song leader, and a youth counselor. Mrs. Hazel was very active in the local senior citizen center, where she played guitar, sang, and served in the kitchen. She loved camping, fishing, gardening, especially her flowers, quilting, and embroidering. Mrs. Hazel enjoyed cooking, her children's favorites were her biscuits and fried pies. She was her husband’s caregiver for many years before his passing in 2009. In addition to her parents, husband and daughter, Mrs. Hazel is preceded in death by her brother Jerrell ( Shirley) Callahan. She is survived by her 30 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren. Her 2 brothers Earl (Carol) Callahan, Eugene (Patti) Callahan and 1 sister Alma Jean (Gary) Ferrell.
<<<<Manchester Funeral Home>>>