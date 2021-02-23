Garion David Williams (David), 80, of Tullahoma, passed away peacefully at home on Monday the 15th of February. David was born on Oct. 14, 1940 to Ulysses Garion Williams and Rachel Williams. After completing his education David took a position in the family business, Tullahoma Concrete Pipe Co., where he remained until his retirement. He was also a longtime and dedicated supporter of the Tullahoma Wildcats, and friends and family remember him as a loving person who was never too rushed to help a friend, meet at Hardee’s for breakfast, or throw a ball for his beloved dachshund Peaches. He could also fix just about anything, ride a motorcycle, and loved talking about horses with his granddaughter while teaching her to drive a boat just a little too fast on Tims Ford Lake. David is survived by his daughter Kristi Williams, daughter-in-law Elizabeth Ramsburg, his granddaughter Anna Ramsburg-Williams, his sister Patricia Hicks and her husband Jerry Hicks, their daughter Brenda Kay Cooper, their son Dale Garner and his wife Kelli, their daughter Gale Garner and her husband Roger, and their daughter-in-law Evelyn Garner. Also surviving are great nieces and great nephews Sara Garner, Kelly Mieckowski and husband Chris, Tricia Seely and husband Frankie, Ashley and Chris Cooper, Jeremy Garner and wife Lori, John Garner and wife Nikki, JC Garner and wife Jennifer, and numerous great great nieces and nephews. David was predeceased by his parents, and by his nephew Ricky Garner. David is also survived by William Shelton of Murfreesboro. David and William met as young children and remained the best of friends for 74 years. All who knew David know that he would want his loved ones to remain safe and healthy above all. Therefore, instead of a memorial service the immediate family will gather for a private graveside remembrance. In lieu of flowers, and to honor David’s love of animals and football we ask that all who wish to participate consider a donation to the Coffee County Humane Society or to the Tullahoma High School Football Program.
