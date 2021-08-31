Charles (“Chuck”) Wilson, 83 passed away on Wednesday, Aug, 25, 2021 at NHC-Tullahoma in Tullahoma. He was born in Hillsboro, on Jan. 22, 1938 to James Herbert and Georgia Wilson who preceded him in death along with his wife Arlene, and sister Alice Joy Dye. Chuck served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 – 1962, which was followed by two years in the reserves. He had a successful career as a machinist at Bell and Howell, Hughes Aircraft, and General Motors. He was involved in the manufacturing of parts for guided missiles and other projects for the military. The past four years without Arlene was a struggle for him. But he was brave and tried his best. He was an excellent patient as he battled with stage four lung/brain cancer. This past summer his body couldn’t sustain anymore, and he lost his battle. He will be deeply missed. We can all take comfort that he is now with God and is reunited with his soulmate Arlene and is no longer alone. He is survived by his sons, David (Peggy), Bobby (Mary), Larry (Kim), grandchildren, Kyle, Ryan, Todd, Danny, and Crystal, sister Virginia Parker, brothers Houston and Ronald, and many nephews and nieces. Visitation with the family will be held Monday, August 30, 2021 from 11am until funeral service time at 1pm at Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to NHC-Tullahoma, 1321 Cedar Ln, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
