Mrs. Ruby Helen Banks Winton, age 90, of Manchester, passed from this life on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Winton was born in Coffee County, to her late parents, Buford Dewey Banks and Keran Izola Wiser Banks. She was a homemaker for most of her life and was a faithful member of Red Hill Church of Christ. Mrs. Winton loved gardening and loved her grandkids. She was a very faithful Christian and was always at church. Her family always came first and she always put other before herself. Mrs. Winton enjoyed cooking for her family and was a tough lady and hard worker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Kenneth Winton; daughter, Rita Fay Winton; granddaughter, Jennifer Lynn Finney; siblings, Bill L. Banks, Joe Banks, Inez Newberry, John Banks, Reba Phene Williams, Jackie Ruth Carter, Vanetta Perry, Doras Ann Aldridge, Pete Banks-Porter Lee, and Betty Lou Banks. Mrs. Winton is survived by daughter, Shirley Bland and Patricia (Jerry) Finney; grandchildren, Leann (Jamie) McCullough, Jamie (Alicia) Finney, and Marty (Anrae) Finney; great grandchildren, Daniel, Kaitlyn, Claire, Wyatt, Leo, and Luke. Memorial Services for Mrs. Winton will be held at a later date.
Central Funeral Home