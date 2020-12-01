Mrs. Jewel Mae Wiser Smartt, age 87, of Hermitage, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Nashville, after an extended illness. Mrs. Smartt was born in Coffee County to her late parents William Alfred Wiser and Penny Irene Charles Wiser. She worked for Bell South for many years serving in many capacities, most recently in clerical work with the dial bureau before her retirement. Mrs. Smartt was a member of the Telephone Pioneers and loved sewing, crocheting and reading. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Thomas Smartt; son Michael Charles Smartt; brother, Herman Wiser; sisters, Frances Huddleston, Wilma Lasiter, and Louise Peay. Mrs. Smartt is survived by her daughters, Brenda Gale Black and Vicki (Marshall) Lynne West; daughter-in-law, Melonie Smartt; brothers, John (Emily) Clayton Wiser and Leighton Wiser; sisters, Barbara Livesay; eight grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Family received friends on Tuesday, Dec. 1, from noon until 2 pm at Central Funeral Home. Funeral services were conducted following visitation at 2 p.m. with Bro. Danny Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Hillsboro Presbyterian Cemetery in Hillsboro.
Central Funeral Home