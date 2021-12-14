My column last week, “When the Call is for You” and the related obituary for my mother that runs this week were two of the hardest stories I’ve ever written.
I shared what I was facing in hopes that all the people who have lost someone might take a little comfort in knowing that someone else is dealing with loss during the holidays.
We are quick to help with toys for children that will face the holidays without a present under the tree, and that’s certainly a good thing. Sometimes, though, we forget to recognize that person who is alone on Christmas. Loneliness is tricky thing. Some people truly want to be left alone. Others quietly suffer not wanting to ask for an invite, only hoping that an offer will come.
There’s no catchall advice for helping those suffering other than being there for them. Listen to what they say and more importantly, what they don’t say.
I’m the first to admit that I don’t have all the answers, but having seen a bit of both sides of it, the kindness that you as a community have offered me warms my heart.
I will always hold dear your support.
John Coffelt, Editor
The holidays can be a time to cherish your loved one’s memory and explore new ways to share their legacy with friends and family. Know that your grieving process is unique, and you are not alone in it.
If you or someone you know is struggling to move forward with their grief, Centerstone can help. Call 1-877-HOPE123 (1-877-467-3123) for more information.