Funeral services for Ms. Billie Jean Wood, age 92 of Manchester, will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, at Manchester Funeral Home with pastor John Daniel officiating. Burial followed in the Forest Mill Cemetery. Visitation with the family was held on Saturday from noon until time of service. Ms. Wood passed away on Sunday, Aug. 22, after an extended illness. Ms. Billie Jean Wood was born on Aug. 6, 1929, in Hillsboro, to the late William Forrest and Delia Warren Parker. She was a member of the Forest Mill Baptist Church. Ms. Wood had a special love for children and was considered a “true giver” to family, friends, and neighbors. She also loved gardening. In addition to her parents, Ms. Wood is preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Leighton Kenneth Wood; brothers, William Forest Parker, Jr., Bryan Lee Parker, and J.W. Parker; sisters, Cleo Shipley, Florence Rust, and Virginia Gertrude Parker. She is survived by her sons, Leighton W. Wood and his wife, Penny, Ronald K. Wood and his wife, Barbara, and Bobby D. Wood, and his wife, Anita; 14 grandchildren, Heather Black, Hilaire Fisher, Tiffany Sin, Joey Wood, Josh Wood, Teagan Forster, Luke Wood, Cassidy Wood, Cammi Wood, Andy Wood, Janet Galyen, Ashton Wood, Dwight Wood, Sarah Wood; 19 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
Manchester Funeral Home