On Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, Michael Ray Woods passed from this life at the age of 58. Michael was born on Feb. 6, 1963, in Murfreesboro, to Ray and Hazel (Jernigan) Woods. He grew up in the Red Hill area of Cannon County and graduated from Cannon County High School in 1981. His beloved son Ryan was born in 1983 with then wife Rachel (Walker) Woods. He worked for General Motors in the Spring Hill Manufacturing Plant; he also worked as a part-time realtor. He was a resident of Manchester, for 25 years. He was a Christian and attended worship at Main Street Church of Christ and Hillsboro Church of Christ. Michael was a hardworking man. He woke up daily at 3:30 a.m. and labored on the assembly line for over 25 years. He was looking forward to his upcoming retirement and anticipating more time to spend on his preferred activity of relaxing with his feet kicked up, whether that be on the couch with his cats Geno and Mr. Doodle, in his backyard hammock, on a boat in the lake, or on the beach. In his free time, he enjoyed riding his Harley, especially trips to Daytona Beach with Chris Smithson and friends. He enjoyed going to car shows in Pigeon Forge and was an avid window shopper for various classic cars. He enjoyed playing poker with buddies. His most recent hobby was caring for his beautiful flowers and landscaping around his house. Michael brought joy to others with his youthful spirit and captivating smile. He will truly be missed. He left us too soon in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 26 due to complications of COVID-19. Michael is survived by his mother, Hazel, his son, Ryan and daughter-in-law, Kasey, sister Debbie and brother-in-law Richie Keith. He is also survived by Aunts and Uncles Birdie Stepp, Blonda and Jackie Parker, Virginia and Jimmy Rigsby, and Evelyn Leeman. He is also survived by Jennifer, Sean, Coen, and Hudson Collins and Chad Keith. He was preceded in death by his father, Ray and his wife, Connie. Visitation was held on Thursday, Sept. 30, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel in Manchester. Additional visitation was held on Friday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. with Funeral Service followed at 11 a.m. at Spring Hill Church of Christ in Spring Hill.
Manchester Funeral Home