A celebration of life for Mr. Gary Woods, age 83 of Manchester, will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, at First Baptist Church in Manchester, with Dr. Brenton Cox and Bro. Ryan O’Neal officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Mr. Woods passed from this life on Tuesday, August 31, at McArthur Manor in Manchester. Gary was born to Carl and Norine Woods on July 3, 1938, on the West Virginia bank of Charleston’s Kanawa River. Through Christian basketball programs, he accepted Jesus Christ on June 8, 1956, as his Lord and Savior. Gary served Christ for 25 years as youth pastor, interim pastor, and pastor. He worked for 26 years in the Christian Book Business. Gary is survived by the love of his life whom he married on December 19, 1992, Bunny Reed Woods; father to Wendy Alford (Don) and children, Jonathan, Jordan, Anna, and Jackson; Marliss O’Neal (Keith) and children, Ryan and Ashton; Wayne Woods and children, Cody and Dylan; Mitchell Woods; step-son, Nathan Ward (Terri) and children, Morgan and Zach; 10 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. “…absent from the body and present with the Lord.” The family would like to give special appreciations for the kind care given to Gary by Autumn Oaks and McArthur Manor. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Life Choices Pregnancy Center (Manchester) or Guatemalan Mission Church. Donations can be made at First Baptist Church the day of services. You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.
