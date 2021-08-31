Michael “Mike” Lynn Wooten, age 64 of Winchester, passed away on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 16, 1957. Mike was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and loved his country very much. He was currently employed by K and S Steel in Manchester. Mike will be remembered for his ability and kindness to help with anything that needed to be done, his work ethic, his love of fishing, and his dance moves. His shooting skills were superior…he was able to shoot a bee in midair. Mike was a member of Beech Hill Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, R.W. Wooten; grandparents, Charlie and Cora Wooten, and John and Pearl Couch. Mike is survived by his loving wife of thirty-four years, Dorothy Champion Wooten of Winchester; children, Paula (Jared) Watts of Winchester, and Tiffany Wooten of Nashville; grandson, Easton Bolyn Watts of Winchester; mother, Betty Jo Wooten of Manchester; sister, Pamela (Roger) Rayder of Manchester; niece, Kelli (Butch) Mauldin of Collierville; nephew, Brent (Shannon) Rayder of Manchester; great nieces, Savannah and Katelyn Rayder; and bonus daughter, Bethany Stovall. Visitation was from 5-8 pm Sunday, Aug. 29, at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 30, in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Bro. Mathew Miller officiating. Interment followed at Green Cemetery.
<<<Moore-Cortner Funeral Home>>>