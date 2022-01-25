As news professionals, we work to tell stories. News is really just that, Manchester’s stories that the public needs to know. Sometimes we are jarred to the realization that these stories are more than just tips from sources, minutes of meetings and soundbites that make impactful quotes.
Last month I wrote some of the hardest stories of my career. When the news comes too close to home you get a front-row look behind the curtain to see the quiet heartache that only happens in private.
When it’s your pain you can own it, to an extent control it, but when it’s impacting those close to you, you’re powerless. All you can do is be there and be respectful.
When the news of my mom’s death came I shared it. Not everyone grieves that way. But when these losses are news we are bound by a code to cover them. And cover them we did.
How we do that is, I think, one of the most valuable lessons I have taken from the last month.
I have always been sympathetic to those grieving, yet sometimes the subtlety of one word can have ripples of impact. I hope to be ever mindful of those choices, and when tragedy strikes the next time, I hope that the readers will know that we are working not just to inform.
Through each word, we hope to share that there is more to a person’s life than just a crash or a crime -- a meeting or an event.