Mr. James Thomas Wrisner, age 52, of Tullahoma, passed from this life on Wednesday, Oct. 20, in Manchester. Mr. Wrisner was born in McMinnville, to his mother Samantha Louise Bratcher Wrisner and late father James Houston Wrisner. He worked for the City of Manchester as a heavy equipment operator. Mr. Wrisner loved going fishing, playing his guitar, and loved life. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Cleve and Della Louis Wrisner; maternal grandparents, Joseph and Evelyn Bratcher; and sister, Angela Dawn Harris Mr. Wrisner is survived by his wife, Joely Brown Wrisner, Tullahoma; mother, Samantha Louis Wrisner, Manchester; children, Amber (Bobby) Long, Brandon (Shannon) Wrisner, both of Decherd, Emily Wrisner, Tullahoma, Ben and Andrew Pope, Cookeville; step children, Brooke Storie, Tullahoma, Brandon Henley, Hillsboro; grandchildren, Skylar, Rylee, and Aubree Long all of Decherd, Huston and Kinzley Wrisner of Decherd; brother, Josh (Whitney) Wrisner, Jacksonville, Tenn.; sister, Christy Wrisner, Manchester; nieces, Ashley Henley and Taylor Harris of Manchester; nephew, Zack Hopkins of Chattanooga; great nieces, Aleena Henley and Sadie Hopkins of Manchester; and a host of family and friends. Visitation with the family were on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services were conducted on Sunday, Oct. 24, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Dr. Brenton Cox officiating. Burial followed in Webb Cemetery in Dibrell.
<<<Central Funeral Home>>>