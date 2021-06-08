Mrs. Betty Jean Yates, age 86, of Manchester, passed from this life on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Manchester. Mrs. Yates was born in Summitville, to her late parents Robert Glenn Winn and Minnie Ellenbury Winn. She was a homemaker for much of her life. Mrs. Yates was a member of Asbury Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jessie Wayne Yates; daughter, Kristi Wynette Yates; brothers, Leon Winn, Robert Winn, Cecil Winn; sisters, Joy Bailey, Evelyn Haynes, Myra Pica, and Glenda Mullins. Mrs. Yates is survived by daughters, Yvette Yates Lowe and Nicky, Lucrieta Antoinette Yates and Orles Baugh; sisters, Pat Hill, Sherry Bright, and Sue Keilman; grandchildren, Jeremy D. Hershman, Joshua Ryan Yates and Jackie, Lindsey Celeste Grider-Jarvis, and Lauren Kelly Grider; great grandchildren, Callum John Jarvis, Jayden and Lexy Yates, Jaileb Yates, Jace Yates, and Keira Yates. Family received friends on Sunday, June 6, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Ben Eschenfelder officiating. Burial will follow in Asbury Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Highland Rim Chapter, 201 West Lincoln St., Tullahoma, TN, 37388.
