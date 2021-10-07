Jerry David Yates, age 73 of Murfreesboro, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3. A native of Manchester, he was a member of Hurricane Grove Baptist Church and attended World Outreach Church. He is preceded in death by his father; Hughie Yates, mother; Louise Yates Haley, stepfather; Floyd Haley, and a brother; Robert Yates. Mr. Yates was survived by his loving wife Peggy Yates; son; Michael (Lori) Yates, daughter; Amy (Corey) Burnett, grandchildren; Haley Burnett, Emma Yates, and a brother; James (Margaret) Yates.
Mr. Yates served in the US Army as a Military Police officer in the Panama Canal Zone. He retired from Bridgestone Tire Company after 31 years. He enjoyed bluegrass and country music and played in several bands over the years. Mr. Yates loved woodworking and spending time with his beloved family , especially with his grandkids. Mr. Yates was always willing to help others and will be greatly missed. Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 7, from 4 – 8 p.m. The service will be Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Hurricane Grove Cemetery with Pastor Danny Anderson officiating.
